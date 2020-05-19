TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

