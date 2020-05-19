Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 288,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $300.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.77.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.