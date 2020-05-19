Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,570,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 44,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 196,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

