Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Shares of TSN opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

