Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Update

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 55,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,870,000 shares of company stock worth $53,395,300 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

