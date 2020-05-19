Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $167,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.