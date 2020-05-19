Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.