vSlice (VSL) Price Hits $0.0016

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. vSlice has a market cap of $51,790.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.02063725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00175007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

