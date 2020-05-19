Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

