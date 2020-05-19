Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 11,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.