Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

