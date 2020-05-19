Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.