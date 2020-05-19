Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

