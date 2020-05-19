Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

