WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $40,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 913,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

