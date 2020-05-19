WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $60,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,142,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,479 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,599,000 after acquiring an additional 674,176 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,192,000.

VTIP opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

