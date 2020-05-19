WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

