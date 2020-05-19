WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes $49,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,091,000 after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,499,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $96,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

