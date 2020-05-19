WBH Advisory Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 11,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.