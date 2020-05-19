Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD)

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE: BYD):

  • 5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$220.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$163.00 to C$230.00.
  • 5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$189.00 to C$212.00.
  • 4/13/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$189.00.
  • 3/31/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$230.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$190.00.
  • 3/30/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was given a new C$180.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.
  • 3/30/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$190.00.
  • 3/23/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$190.00.
  • 3/20/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$208.00 to C$176.00.

BYD opened at C$200.92 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.32.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

