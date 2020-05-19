Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE: BYD):

5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$225.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$220.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$163.00 to C$230.00.

5/17/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$189.00 to C$212.00.

4/13/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$189.00.

3/31/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$230.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$190.00.

3/30/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund was given a new C$180.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

3/30/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$190.00.

3/23/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$190.00.

3/20/2020 – Boyd Group Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$208.00 to C$176.00.

BYD opened at C$200.92 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.32.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

