Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 426,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,351,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after buying an additional 151,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $820,550.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA opened at $235.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

