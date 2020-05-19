Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,731 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

