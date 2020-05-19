Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,427 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

