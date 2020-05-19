Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,509 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.15%.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

