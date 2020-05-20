-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Duluth posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

DLTH opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Duluth by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duluth by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.