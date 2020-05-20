-$1.34 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.28). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 139.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.24) to ($4.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.23) to ($4.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,542 shares of company stock worth $7,101,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,283,000 after buying an additional 864,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,571,000 after buying an additional 108,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,977,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

