1,606 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,833,000 after acquiring an additional 356,136 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:EQR opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.