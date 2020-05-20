24,557 Shares in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2,648.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

