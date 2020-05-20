3,392 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.74.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

