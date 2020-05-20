406 Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 249.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 299,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

