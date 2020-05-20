478 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,764,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

