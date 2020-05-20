586 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,656,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $5,018,114 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

