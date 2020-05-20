8,400 Shares in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMX. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:AMX opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

