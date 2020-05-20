900 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.