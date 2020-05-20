986 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $269.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.58.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.