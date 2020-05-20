AAON, Inc. (AAON) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19 on July 1st

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. AAON has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. AAON has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.