Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.