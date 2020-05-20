AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,434,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 88,910 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,166,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 226,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 326,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

