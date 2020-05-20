AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,396 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,695,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

