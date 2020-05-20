AE Wealth Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 21.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 274,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $717,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $409,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,073,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,690,000 after buying an additional 435,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

