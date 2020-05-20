AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,119,000 after acquiring an additional 542,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,915,000 after buying an additional 1,210,581 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,825,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,224,000 after buying an additional 295,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

