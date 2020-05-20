AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Up 15.6%

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.22, 1,659,944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,049,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AerCap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

