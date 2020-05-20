Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 17.1% Higher

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)’s share price rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.80, approximately 12,913,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,471,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $17,020,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 700.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

