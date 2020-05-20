Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

