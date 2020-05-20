Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Somerville Kurt F’s 10th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,328.23. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

