Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,396.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

