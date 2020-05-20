Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,265.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,328.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

