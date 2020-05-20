American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE AWR opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in American States Water by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

