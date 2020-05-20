American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of -0.08. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.