AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AMREP news, Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $26,101.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,716. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in AMREP by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 108,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 19,456,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. AMREP has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

